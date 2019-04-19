202
Home » Africa News » Report: At least 13…

Report: At least 13 dead in South Africa church collapse

By The Associated Press April 19, 2019 4:33 am 04/19/2019 04:33am
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Local media in South Africa report that at least 13 people are dead after part of a church collapsed.

Broadcaster News24 cites KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services spokesman Robert McKenzie as saying heavy rainfall may have been to blame for the collapse Thursday night in Dlangubo.

The report says the collapse at the Pentecostal church occurred as an Easter season service was underway.

It cites McKenzie as saying six people were seriously injured.

Officials are on their way to the site of the collapse.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!