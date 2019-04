Kenyans march against global trade in endangered species

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Hundreds of Kenyans have marched in the streets of the capital to call for the ban of international wildlife markets that specialize in endangered species. The march comes ahead of a…

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Hundreds of Kenyans have marched in the streets of the capital to call for the ban of international wildlife markets that specialize in endangered species.

The march comes ahead of a global meeting on international trade in endangered species next month in Sri Lanka.

Kenya’s cabinet secretary for tourism, Najib Balala, says the march is meant to campaign for the proposals that the country hopes to present at the CITES conference.

Wildlife tourism is a major contributor to Kenya’s economy.

The CEO of WildlifeDirect, Paula Kahumbu, asserts that the use of endangered species to make medications in some parts of Asia is contributing to their extinction.

