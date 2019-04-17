202
Botswana unveils country's largest blue diamond find

April 17, 2019
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A big blue diamond weighing more than 20 carats has been unveiled in Botswana, where the gem was discovered.

The government-owned Okavango Diamond Company on Wednesday called it the largest blue diamond ever discovered in the southern African nation.

A company statement says it is “in the very top bracket of all-time historical blue diamond finds.” The bright blue color is attributed to the mineral boron, which was present in the rocks of oceans when the diamond was formed some 1 to 3 billion years ago.

Company managing director Marcus ter Haar says just a few such blue stones have come to market in the last decade.

The company says the diamond is expected to be sold near the end of the year.

