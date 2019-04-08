202
After cyclone and cholera, Mozambique now battles hunger

By The Associated Press April 8, 2019 4:57 am 04/08/2019 04:57am
BOPIRA, Mozambique (AP) — Mozambique’s first disaster was a cyclone. The second has been cholera. Now hunger could be the third.

The raging floodwaters that made a large part of central Mozambique a vast inland sea are draining, laying bare a severe lack of food for the months ahead.

Cyclone Idai swept in from the Indian Ocean on March 10 shortly before thousands of subsistence farmers planned to bring in the harvest. Mozambique’s government said that more than 1.7 million acres of crop fields were flooded.

A narrow window of time for farmers to put a shorter-term crop into the ground such as beans or green corn is quickly closing, with about two weeks left. Such a “second harvest” normally accounts for just 10% of annual food production, the U.N. World Food Program said.

