Victims of Ethiopian Airlines crash hailed from 35 countries

A glance at the 35 home countries of some of the 157 people who died in the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet over the weekend:
AUSTRIA: 3
BELGIUM: 1
BRITAIN: 7
CANADA: 18
CHINA: 8
DIJIBOUTI: 1
EGYPT: 6
ETHIOPIA: 9
FRANCE: 7
GERMANY: 5
INDIA: 4
INDONESIA: 1
IRELAND: 1
ISRAEL: 2
ITALY: 8
KENYA: 32
MOROCCO: 2
MOZAMBIQUE: 1
NEPAL: 1
NIGERIA: 1
NORWAY: 1
POLAND: 2
RUSSIA: 3
RWANDA: 1
SAUDI ARABIA: 1
SERBIA: 1
SLOVAKIA: 4
SOMALIA: 1
SPAIN: 2
SUDAN: 1
SWEDEN: 4
TOGO: 1
UGANDA: 1
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: 8
YEMEN: 1
U.N. PASSPORT: 1
