202
Home » Africa News » UN appeals for $282…

UN appeals for $282 million to help Mozambique for 3 months

By The Associated Press March 25, 2019 1:20 pm 03/25/2019 01:20pm
Share
School books at Inchope primary school in Inchope, Mozambique, are left to dry in the sun after the school was damaged by Cyclone Idai, Monday March, 25, 2019. Cyclone Idai's death toll has risen above 750 in the three southern African countries hit 10 days ago by the storm, as workers rush to restore electricity, water and try to prevent outbreak of cholera. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is making an emergency appeal for $282 million for the next three months to help Mozambique start recovering from the devastation of Cyclone Idai.

U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said Monday the funding will be used for water, sanitation, education and restoring the livelihoods of the hundreds of thousands of displaced people.

He said separate appeals will be made shortly for Zimbabwe and Malawi, also hard-hit by the cyclone.

Lowcock said funds for cyclone victims are starting to come through, including 22 million pounds from the United Kingdom, but are far outstripped by the needs.

UNICEF head Henrietta Fore just visited Mozambique’s ravaged port city of Beira and said “it’s a race against time” to help the displaced and prevent disease.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!