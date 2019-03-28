202
The Latest: Death toll in Mogadishu car bombing up to 16

By The Associated Press March 28, 2019 10:31 am 03/28/2019 10:31am
Somalis carry away a man who was wounded after blast outside a restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia, Thursday, March 28, 2019. A Somali police officer says an explosives-laden vehicle has detonated outside a restaurant in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Latest on explosion in Somalia’s capital (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Police say the death toll in a car bombing in Somalia’s capital has risen to 16, while the al-Shabab extremist group claims responsibility.

Police Col. Mohamed Hassan tells The Associated Press that at least 17 people were wounded in the blast outside a crowded restaurant in Mogadishu.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab often targets the capital of the Horn of Africa nation.

___

2:55 p.m.

Police say at least 10 people have been killed and seven others wounded in a car bomb blast outside a restaurant in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein tells The Associated Press that most of the casualties were among people who were dining at the crowded restaurant.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often targets high-profile areas in Mogadishu with suicide bombings.

___

2 p.m.

A Somali police officer says an explosives-laden vehicle has detonated outside a restaurant in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the blast occurred as the restaurant in Waberi district was crowded with diners.

There is no immediate word of casualties.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often targets high-profile areas in Mogadishu with suicide bombings.

