By The Associated Press

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian Airlines spokesman says “black box” from Boeing jet will be sent overseas for analysis; no decision yet where.

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian Airlines spokesman says “black box” from Boeing jet will be sent overseas for analysis; no decision yet where.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.