202
Home » Africa News » Bomb in Somalia's capital…

Bomb in Somalia’s capital kills 1, injures another

By The Associated Press March 26, 2019 11:33 am 03/26/2019 11:33am
Share
Medics carry away the body of a civilian who was killed when an explosive device planted in his car detonated, in Mogadishu, Somalia Tuesday, March 26, 2019. A Somali police officer says the bomb exploded killing the driver and injuring a nearby pedestrian in the Hodan district of the capital. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A bomb exploded in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, on Tuesday killing one person and wounding another.

The blast from a bomb planted in a private luxury car exploded in Mogadishu’s Hodan district, killing the driver and injuring a nearby pedestrian, said police Col. Ahmed Abdi.

There was no immediate claim for the bombing, the latest in a string of attacks often claimed by the Somalia’s Islamic extremist rebels, al-Shabab, who are linked to al-Qaida and are fighting to topple the western-backed government protected by African Union forces.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!