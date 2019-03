By The Associated Press

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Authorities say Canadians, Chinese, Americans, Italians, Indians, French, British, Egyptians in Ethiopian plane crash.

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Authorities say Canadians, Chinese, Americans, Italians, Indians, French, British, Egyptians in Ethiopian plane crash.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.