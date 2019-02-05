Burkina Faso forces kill 146 jihadists after village attack

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s armed forces have killed 146 jihadists in counterterror operations in the northwest near the border with Mali, the army’s commander general said. The response came after armed men…

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s armed forces have killed 146 jihadists in counterterror operations in the northwest near the border with Mali, the army’s commander general said.

The response came after armed men attacked Kain village in Yatenga province early Monday, killing 14 people, Gen. Moise Minoungou said on national television late Monday. The operations, including air support, also targeted Bahn in the north region and Bomboro in the Boucle du Mouhoun region.

The statement said there were light injuries and no deaths among security forces.

Islamic extremists in recent months have increased attacks in Burkina Faso’s volatile Sahel region. A Canadian man was recently kidnapped and killed, and another Canadian and Italian are missing.

Burkina Faso on Tuesday hosted the leaders of the five nations in a regional counterterror force, the G5 Sahel, launched in 2017. Other members are Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

Japan announced $23 million in support, plus $2.7 million for Burkina Faso, as the force continues to be underfunded.

Niger’s President Mahamadou Issoufou said the G5 Sahel will focus on developing methods to stem the growth of extremism.

“It is not only about security and economy but also ideology,” he said.

___

Follow Africa news at https://twitter.com/AP_Africa

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.