15 al-Shabab extremists killed in US airstrikes in Somalia

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States military says targeted airstrikes against suspected extremists in Somalia have killed 15 fighters.

A U.S. Africa Command statement says the airstrikes occurred in the vicinity of Gandarshe, Lower Shabelle region, on Wednesday and in the vicinity of Bariire in the same region on Thursday.

The airstrikes killed 11 and four people, respectively, after Somali troops engaged the extremists. The statement says no civilians were harmed.

These are the latest in a dramatic uptick in U.S. airstrikes in the Horn of Africa nation since President Donald Trump took office.

The al-Qaida-affiliated al-Shabab extremist group once controlled large swathes of Somalia. African Union forces have succeeded in pushing it from major cities.

Al-Shabab, the deadliest Islamic extremist group in Africa, continues with attacks in Somalia and neighboring Kenya.

