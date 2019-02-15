202
Home » Africa News » 15 al-Shabab extremists killed…

15 al-Shabab extremists killed in US airstrikes in Somalia

By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 10:44 am 02/08/2019 10:44am
Share

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States military says targeted airstrikes against suspected extremists in Somalia have killed 15 fighters.

A U.S. Africa Command statement says the airstrikes occurred in the vicinity of Gandarshe, Lower Shabelle region, on Wednesday and in the vicinity of Bariire in the same region on Thursday.

The airstrikes killed 11 and four people, respectively, after Somali troops engaged the extremists. The statement says no civilians were harmed.

These are the latest in a dramatic uptick in U.S. airstrikes in the Horn of Africa nation since President Donald Trump took office.

The al-Qaida-affiliated al-Shabab extremist group once controlled large swathes of Somalia. African Union forces have succeeded in pushing it from major cities.

Al-Shabab, the deadliest Islamic extremist group in Africa, continues with attacks in Somalia and neighboring Kenya.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500