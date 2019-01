By The Associated Press

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean musician and world music star Oliver Mtukudzi dies in Harare at age 66.

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean musician and world music star Oliver Mtukudzi dies in Harare at age 66.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.