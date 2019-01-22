202
Uganda deports French, Rwandan nationals in security threat

By The Associated Press January 22, 2019 4:16 am 01/22/2019 04:16am
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda says it has deported a French national and a Rwandan accused of compromising national security.

Police in a statement Tuesday identify the deportees as Olivier Prentout and Annie Tabura and say they “were using their employment as tools to achieve their ill motives.”

The deportees, senior managers with telecom MTN Uganda, could not immediately be reached. The statement did not give details of the alleged activities.

Uganda’s action could escalate a feud with Rwanda that intensified last year with the firing of police chief Kale Kayihura, who now faces trial over illegal repatriations of Rwandans wanted back home.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame in his New Year’s message cited two neighbors who “have tried to revive the danger posed by” groups opposed to his government.

Topics:
Africa News World News
