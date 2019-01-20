202
Kenyan police say attack on Chinese facilities is repelled

By The Associated Press January 20, 2019 3:38 pm 01/20/2019 03:38pm
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police say gunmen opened fire on Chinese construction facilities in an eastern area, days after Islamic extremists claimed responsibility for a deadly attack in Nairobi.

National police chief Joseph Boinnet says security forces fought off the attackers at Shimbirey near Garissa town on Sunday. There are no reports of casualties.

Al-Shabab, an extremist group linked to al-Qaida and based in Somalia, claimed responsibility for a 2015 attack in Garissa that killed 147 people, mostly students. Al-Shabab also says it carried out the Jan. 15 attack at a hotel and office complex in Nairobi that killed 21 people, including a police officer. All five assailants also died.

