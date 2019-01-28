Firefighters control blaze on Cape Town’s iconic Lion’s Head

202
By The Associated Press January 28, 2019 9:46 am 01/28/2019 09:46am
This image provided by Justin Engel shows a fire in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday Jan. 27, 2019. Cape Town officials say they have controlled a fire that blazed overnight around the city's iconic Lion's Head hill, injuring one man. The Cape Town area remains on high alert because of hot, dry conditions and windy weather. (Justin Engel via AP)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Cape Town officials say they have controlled a fire that blazed overnight around the city’s iconic Lion’s Head hill, injuring one man.

Firefighters were putting out the fire Monday, after it burned through the night, said City of Cape Town officials, quoted by South Africa’s News 24 website.

Helicopters dropped water bombs Monday to put out remaining patches of fire, it said.

The fire also affected Signal Hill and forced some road closures. No damage to property had been reported. One man sleeping on the hill is being treated for burns.

The Cape Town area remains on high alert because of hot, dry conditions and windy weather.

