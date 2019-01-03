202.5
3 killed in train collision in South Africa, responders say

By The Associated Press January 8, 2019 9:35 am 01/08/2019 09:35am
Train carriages are damaged after a train collision at the Mountainview station in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Authorities say that the accident in the capital has killed three people and injured more than 200. (AP Photo)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Authorities in South Africa say a train collision in the capital has killed three people and injured more than 200.

Netcare911, an emergency responders’ group, says many injuries are “minor to moderate” but that one person in critical condition was airlifted to a hospital after the accident Tuesday in Pretoria.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision.

