202
Home » Africa News » 2 killed, 5 wounded…

2 killed, 5 wounded in blast at Mogadishu gas station

By The Associated Press January 29, 2019 9:12 am 01/29/2019 09:12am
Share
Security forces and emergency services attend the scene of a blast in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, Tuesday Jan. 29, 2019. The blast took place inside a petrol station located near to the Ministry of Petroleum. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The deputy mayor of Somalia’s capital says two people were killed and five wounded in an explosion at a gas station.

Mohamed Tulah says the casualties in the Mogadishu blast are “far less than what everybody was expecting.”

Tuesday’s blast occurred near the ministry of petroleum. The deputy mayor says the car carried explosives that were meant to be detonated elsewhere but went off prematurely.

Mogadishu is often targeted in bombings by the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500