202.5
Home » Africa News » US military says new…

US military says new airstrike in Somalia kills 9 al-Shabab

By The Associated Press December 1, 2018 9:33 am 12/01/2018 09:33am
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The U.S. military says it has killed nine members of the al-Shabab extremist group with a new airstrike in southern Somalia.

The U.S. Africa Command statement says the airstrike occurred on Friday near Lebede, a community in the Bay region west of the capital, Mogadishu.

The statement gives no details on those killed and says no civilians were involved.

The U.S. military has carried out at least 37 airstrikes this year against the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab, one of Africa’s deadliest Islamic extremist groups, which continues to stage deadly attacks in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, and other cities.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500