By The Associated Press

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Tuareg leader: Suspected jihadists on motorcycles kill at least 42 in Mali’s eastern Menaka region.

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Tuareg leader: Suspected jihadists on motorcycles kill at least 42 in Mali’s eastern Menaka region.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.