Suspect in Rwanda genocide home after Denmark extradites him

By The Associated Press December 11, 2018 3:18 pm 12/11/2018 03:18pm
KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A Rwandan teacher accused of participating in the country’s 1994 genocide has arrived home to face charges after his extradition from Denmark.

Prosecution spokesman Justin Nkusi confirmed the arrival Tuesday of 50-year-old Wenceslas Twagirayezu and said he is considered a key perpetrator of the genocide that killed over 800,000 ethnic Tutsi and moderate Hutus.

A Danish court in September ruled that the Danish citizen could be extradited on suspicion of taking part in a massacre in a church and at a university where more than 1,000 people were killed.

Twagirayezu maintains he is innocent and has said that “if I’m being extradited, I will accept that my time to die has come.”

He is the second suspect extradited by Denmark, following Emmanuel Mbarushimana, who was sentenced to life in prison.

Topics:
Africa News World News
