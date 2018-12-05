202.5
Home » Africa News » Some Africans are studying…

Some Africans are studying their way out of prison

By The Associated Press December 5, 2018 4:13 am 12/05/2018 04:13am
Share

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The African Prisons Project in Kenya and Uganda is turning even illiterate prisoners into their own legal advocates in countries where such assistance is desperately rare.

Project spokeswoman Peggy Nyahera said 800 prisoners have been freed this year alone as of October.

The project in Kenya and neighboring Uganda was founded in 2007 by then-British law student Alexander McLean, who was volunteering in Uganda when he witnessed the sorry state of inmates. Many are illiterate and poor, with little resources to represent themselves.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500