Rwandan leader says at least 2 troops killed in rebel attack

By The Associated Press December 14, 2018 1:46 pm 12/14/2018 01:46pm
KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwandan President Paul Kagame says at least two soldiers were killed when rebels crossed into the country from Congo earlier this week.

Kagame on Friday blamed the Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, which has links to perpetrators of the 1994 genocide, and the Rwanda National Congress, founded by a former army chief.

Army spokesman Innocent Munyengango had told The Associated Press that Rwanda’s forces fought and repelled the rebels, killing four. It was the first FDLR attack in two years.

Kagame also addressed tensions with neighboring Burundi, saying his country will never be pulled into “these provocations.”

Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza earlier this month called for an emergency meeting of the East African Community, accusing Rwanda of “aggression” and of harboring plotters of a failed coup in 2015.

Africa News World News
