Rebels attack Beni in eastern Congo, killing 5 civilians

By The Associated Press December 23, 2018 9:42 am 12/23/2018 09:42am
BENI, Congo (AP) — A Congo army official says rebels attacked the eastern city of Beni Saturday night, killing five civilians and wounding eight others.

Capt. Mak Hazukay Mongba, spokesman for the army in Beni said the attack was by the ADF militia from Uganda. He said the army will pursue the enemy to their last bastions and called for the population to be calm.

The rebel attacks come as eastern Congo is fighting an Ebola outbreak that has caused more than 270 confirmed deaths. Congo is preparing for long-delayed elections, that last week were postponed until Dec. 30.

Human Rights Watch says that since October, 2014, the ADF rebels are responsible for several atrocities and have killed more than 1,500 people.

