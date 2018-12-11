Kenyan police: Key suspect in Italian’s kidnapping arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police officials on Tuesday said they have detained the man they believe to be responsible for the kidnapping of an Italian volunteer. The suspect, identified as Ibrahim Adan Omar, was…

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police officials on Tuesday said they have detained the man they believe to be responsible for the kidnapping of an Italian volunteer.

The suspect, identified as Ibrahim Adan Omar, was arrested in Bangali town in Tana county on Sunday, said James Akoru, a senior police official based at the Kenyan coast.

Police had offered a $10,000 reward for Adan, who they described as armed and dangerous.

At least three gunmen carried out the Nov. 20 attack in which 23-year-old Italian Silvia Costanza Romano was kidnapped from a coastal community. Five other people, including children, were wounded.

It was the first kidnapping of a foreigner in Kenya in several years.

No one has claimed responsibility.

This version corrects to say he was detained Sunday, and corrects name to Ibrahim Adan Omar.

