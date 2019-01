By The Associated Press

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — At least 27 dead after bus, truck collide in Congo, with speeding to blame, health ministry says.

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — At least 27 dead after bus, truck collide in Congo, with speeding to blame, health ministry says.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.