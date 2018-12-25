202.5
AP PHOTOS: Congo takes a break from election for Christmas

By The Associated Press December 25, 2018 1:49 pm 12/25/2018 01:49pm
A Congolese child rides his tricycle in Kinshasa, Congo, Tuesday Dec. 25, 2018. Traditionally Congolese dress up and take to the parks on Christmas day, this time five days before scheduled presidential and general elections. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — As the people of Congo await the long-delayed presidential election, now scheduled for Dec. 30, many wonder if it will finally be the day they cast their vote. On the Christmas holiday, many Congolese are taking a break from the rising tensions and instead following traditional festive activities such as going to Kinshasa’s squares and parks. People wear their best outfits, often augmented by the season’s holiday paraphernalia. Children and d adults alike proudly wear the obligatory cone hats, as they pose with Santa next to a giant plastic Christmas tree.

