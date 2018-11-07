202.5
US: Attacker at Michigan airport was on ‘mission to murder’

November 7, 2018
FILE - This undated file photo released by the FBI, shows Amor Ftouhi, of Canada. Ftouhi was indicted in the stabbing of a police officer on June 21, 2017, at an airport in Flint, Mich. A judge has ordered federal marshals to use a "minimum amount of force" if necessary to bring Ftouhi to court for a final hearing before he faces trial in the stabbing. He's due in court again Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, to discuss the Nov. 5 trial. Ftouhi declined to leave his cell during a previous hearing in Flint federal court. (FBI via AP, File)

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor says a man accused of stabbing a police officer was willing to die if he could get the victim’s gun and attack others at a Michigan airport.

Jurors heard opening statements Wednesday in the trial of Amor Ftouhi (ah-MOOR’ fuh-TOO’-ee), a Tunisian who was living in Montreal. He’s charged with three crimes at the Flint airport in 2017, including an act of terrorism .

Federal prosecutor Jules DePorre says Ftouhi saw himself as a martyr who wanted to “kill Americans until he himself was killed.” Ftouhi’s lawyer didn’t make an opening statement. Ftouhi says he’s innocent.

The government says he legally entered the U.S. at Champlain, New York, and attacked Lt. Jeff Neville five days later at the Flint airport, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. Neville survived.

