202.5
Home » Africa News » US airstrike in Somalia…

US airstrike in Somalia against al-Shabab kills 7 extremists

By The Associated Press November 21, 2018 8:04 am 11/21/2018 08:04am
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The U.S. military says it has carried out an airstrike in central Somalia targeting al-Shabab that killed seven extremists.

The U.S. Africa Command statement says Tuesday’s airstrike occurred in Quy Cad in the Mudug region. The strike was carried out a day after two other U.S. airstrikes killed 37 extremists with the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab.

Like the previous statement, this one says it believes no civilians were killed or injured.

The U.S. has carried out 33 airstrikes this year against al-Shabab, the deadliest Islamic extremist group in Africa. The military says the airstrikes are aimed at reducing al-Shabab’s ability to plan attacks, disrupting its leadership networks and limiting its freedom of movement in the Horn of Africa nation.

Al-Shabab often targets the capital, Mogadishu, and other cities with deadly bombings.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500