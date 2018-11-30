202.5
Home » Africa News » Replacement named for Idaho…

Replacement named for Idaho official who killed baboons

By The Associated Press November 30, 2018 1:37 pm 11/30/2018 01:37pm
Share

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A replacement has been named for a top Idaho wildlife official who resigned following outrage over a photo of him posing with a baboon family he killed during a hunting trip to Africa.

Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter on Thursday announced the appointment of Tim Murphy to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission.

He replaces Blake Fischer, who resigned in October at Otter’s request.

The photo was taken during a hunting trip Fischer took in Namibia in September. It shows Fischer posing with baboons he killed with a bow and arrows.

Fischer shared that photo and others with friends when he returned from Africa. The Idaho Statesman obtained the photos and first reported the story.

Murphy is the former Idaho director of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News Animals & Pets Living News National News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500