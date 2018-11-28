New US airstrike in Somalia kills 3 al-Shabab extremists

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The U.S. military says it has killed three al-Shabab extremists with an airstrike in central Somalia as it continues to attack a new base of operations for the al-Qaida-linked fighters. The U.S.…

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The U.S. military says it has killed three al-Shabab extremists with an airstrike in central Somalia as it continues to attack a new base of operations for the al-Qaida-linked fighters.

The U.S. Africa Command statement says Tuesday’s airstrike was carried out “in the vicinity of Quy Cad near Debatscile” in the Mudug region.

The U.S. last week reported several airstrikes in Mudug killed 50 al-Shabab extremists. The group recently relocated to the region as a key training and planning base after the U.S. and allies increased pressure and surveillance further south.

The U.S. military has carried out at least 36 airstrikes this year against al-Shabab, one of Africa’s deadliest Islamic extremist groups, which continues to stage deadly attacks in the capital, Mogadishu, and other cities.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.