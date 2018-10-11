202
Zimbabwe arrests protest organizers as economy plunges

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 5:35 am 10/11/2018 05:35am
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Lawyers say police in Zimbabwe have arrested dozens of trade union members ahead of a planned protest in the capital over the worst economic crisis in a decade.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights says police arrested Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions members in Harare and the cities of Mutare and Masvingo.

There is a heavy police presence in Harare after the government banned the protest, citing an ongoing cholera outbreak. A court will hear a case challenging the ban later Thursday.

Zimbabwe now has gas lines snaking for hours, prices spiking and some food and medicines running out. The government calls the problems temporary and a necessary pain in rebuilding the southern African country.

The lawyers’ group calls the arrests a pre-emptive strike on the protest against “disastrous economic policies.”

