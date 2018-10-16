UN concerned about Angola’s expulsion of 200,000 Congolese

202
By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 10:50 am 10/16/2018 10:50am
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency is expressing concern over Angolan authorities’ expulsion of some 200,000 Congolese in the past two weeks, saying it could create a humanitarian crisis.

The U.N. agency says the order to leave targeted Congolese migrants working in the informal mining sector. It is not clear what prompted the order.

The statement on Tuesday says mass expulsions are contrary to African Charter obligations and urges the Angolan and Congolese governments to work together to ensure safe “population movement.”

The U.N. notes some reports of violence in Angola as security agents enforced the order that set a deadline of Oct. 15 to leave. It worries that the Congolese are in a “desperate situation” as they return to the fragile, conflict-weary Kasai region.

