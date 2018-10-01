Suicide bomb targets Italian army trainers in Somali capital

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A suicide car bomber on Monday targeted a European Union military convoy carrying Italian military trainers in the Somali capital, a Somali police officer said. The car bomber detonated his explosives-laden…

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A suicide car bomber on Monday targeted a European Union military convoy carrying Italian military trainers in the Somali capital, a Somali police officer said.

The car bomber detonated his explosives-laden vehicle next to a military convoy near Somalia’s defense ministry compound, injuring several soldiers, said Capt. Mohamed Hussein. One civilian was killed in the powerful blast, he said.

Somalia’s Islamic extremist rebels, al-Shabab, claimed responsibility for the blast through its radio arm, Andalus.

There was no immediate comment from the European Union on the attack on its military convoy. The Italian military trainers were reportedly trainings members of the Somali army.

