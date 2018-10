By The Associated Press

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan opposition leader Riek Machar returns to capital as part of peace accord to end civil war.

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan opposition leader Riek Machar returns to capital as part of peace accord to end civil war.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.