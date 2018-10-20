202
Home » Africa News » South Africa highway crash…

South Africa highway crash kills at least 27, including kids

By The Associated Press October 20, 2018 6:14 am 10/20/2018 06:14am
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s government says at least 27 people, including small children, have been killed in a multi-vehicle accident in Limpopo province.

The statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office says a minibus, truck and delivery vehicle crashed on Friday on a major highway between Mookgophong and Kranskop.

Ramaphosa says that “It is all the more worrying considering that barely a month ago 11 people lost their lives on the same stretch of road when a bus overturned.”

Neither the presidency nor emergency responder ER24 released details on what caused the accident.

South Africa’s Road Traffic Management Corporation says 14,050 traffic deaths were recorded in 2017 alone.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News National News World News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500