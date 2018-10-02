Sierra Leone military truck flips, kills at least 10

202
By The Associated Press October 2, 2018
FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — Sierra Leone’s defense ministry says at least 10 people are dead and several others are wounded after a military truck had brake failure, flipped and caused an accident in the capital, Freetown.

A soldier with the ministry, Unisa Conteh, said late Monday that seven soldiers and three civilians were killed. He said the truck had been transporting mourners to the Military War Graves cemetery to attend the burial of a military staff sergeant who died over the weekend in a road accident.

This latest crash is among the country’s most deadly road accidents in recent years.

