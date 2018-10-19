202
Red Cross assists in key prisoner release in South Sudan

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 9:06 am 10/19/2018 09:06am
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The International Committee of the Red Cross says it has assisted in the release of 24 people detained in relation to South Sudan’s civil war, calling it the first release the organization has supervised since the latest peace deal was signed last month.

An ICRC spokeswoman says they do not share the names of those released.

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir late last month ordered the release of all prisoners of war and detainees as part of what the warring sides have called the “final final” peace deal to end the five-year civil war.

The ICRC statement on Friday says the freed prisoners had the chance to share any concerns confidentially. They were assessed by ICRC medical staff and transported to various parts of the country.

