Gunmen seize Africa’s youngest billionaire in Tanzania

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 6:51 am 10/11/2018 06:51am
DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — Police in Tanzania say a man who has been described as Africa’s youngest billionaire has been abducted from the country’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam.

Regional Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa says 43-year-old Mohammed Dewji was seized Thursday morning by two masked gunmen who fired into the air before driving away from the hotel where he was going to work out.

Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda says police have tightened security at all border points and airports to ensure that the two white men who were seen on surveillance video were not sneaking out of the East African nation.

Forbes magazine in 2016 put Dewji’s wealth at $1.5 billion.

