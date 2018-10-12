202
Home » Africa News » Desmond Tutu back at…

Desmond Tutu back at home after South African hospital stay

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 9:09 am 10/12/2018 09:09am
Share
FILE - In this July 2016, file photo, Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu takes part in a Mass at St Mary's Cathedral in Johannesburg. Former South African archbishop Desmond Tutu is recovering at home after being treated at a Cape Town hospital for more than two weeks. The foundation named after Tutu and his wife, Leah, on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 thanked people who sent messages and prayers for the Nobel laureate's "swift return to his feet."(AP Photo/Denis Farrell, File)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former South African archbishop Desmond Tutu is recovering at home after being treated at a Cape Town hospital for more than two weeks.

The foundation named after the anti-apartheid activist and his wife, Leah, on Friday thanked people who sent messages and prayers for the Nobel laureate’s “swift return to his feet.”

The foundation says Tutu, who has been treated for prostate cancer for years, is regaining strength.

Tutu turned 87 years old on Oct. 7 while he was in the hospital. He was taken there for tests on Sept. 27.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500