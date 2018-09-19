Zimbabwe inquiry into post-election killings begins

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s president has sworn in members of a commission of inquiry into the killing of six people following military intervention after the disputed election. The commission led by former South African…

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s president has sworn in members of a commission of inquiry into the killing of six people following military intervention after the disputed election.

The commission led by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe is expected to finish its work in three months.

The killings in the capital shocked Zimbabwe two days after a largely peaceful vote, the first after the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a longtime Mugabe confidant, has promised reforms and wants the commission to probe the reasons behind the military intervention and whether the force used was appropriate.

Other commission members are British lawyer Rodney Dixon, Nigerian former Commonwealth secretary-general Emeka Anyaoku, former Tanzanian defense chief Davis Mwamunyange and Zimbabwean legal and political experts including a member of the ruling ZANU-PF party.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.