Uganda’s opposition pop star says he doesn’t feel safe

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan pop star and opposition figure Bobi Wine said on Monday he is concerned about his safety four days after returning from the United States, where he sought medical care for…

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan pop star and opposition figure Bobi Wine said on Monday he is concerned about his safety four days after returning from the United States, where he sought medical care for injuries sustained during alleged state torture.

Bobi Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, told reporters “I don’t feel safe at all … My family lives in fear.”

Ssentamu, a lawmaker since last year, says he’s fighting for freedom from oppression and wants President Yoweri Museveni, in power since 1986, to retire.

He was arrested and charged with treason over his alleged role in an Aug. 13 incident in which the president’s convoy was pelted with stones.

The government denies allegations Ssentamu was tortured.

Ssentamu said he’s awaiting the results of toxicology tests carried out in the U.S.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.