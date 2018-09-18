202
Home » Africa News » Nigerian president condemns Boko…

Nigerian president condemns Boko Haram killing of aid worker

By The Associated Press September 18, 2018 1:34 pm 09/18/2018 01:34pm
Share

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is strongly condemning Boko Haram’s killing of a Red Cross aid worker and vows his government will do everything possible to ensure the safe return of all held by the extremist group.

Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa was kidnapped in March along with two other health workers after an attack on a military facility in the northeastern town of Rann. The International Committee of the Red Cross announced Monday she had been killed.

Buhari calls the killing “an act of extreme barbarism; utterly reprehensible and inhuman.”

Boko Haram still holds Khorsa’s two colleagues and a Christian girl, Leah Sharibu, who was seized in February during a mass abduction of schoolgirls in Dapchi.

The extremists have killed more than 20,000 people and kidnapped thousands during their nine-year insurgency.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500