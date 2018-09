By The Associated Press

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Border between former rivals Eritrea and Ethiopia officially opens after 2 decades, Eritrean minister says.

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Border between former rivals Eritrea and Ethiopia officially opens after 2 decades, Eritrean minister says.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.