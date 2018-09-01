202
Home » Africa News » Algeria's ailing president returns…

Algeria’s ailing president returns from Swiss health check

By The Associated Press September 1, 2018 12:12 pm 09/01/2018 12:12pm
Share

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s office says he is back in the country after undergoing medical check-ups in Switzerland.

His office’s brief statement contained no details about the health of the 81-year-old president, who uses a wheelchair and suffered a stroke in 2013.

Bouteflika traveled Monday to Geneva for what the presidency called a periodic health check.

It said he returned to Algeria’s capital, Algiers on Saturday.

Bouteflika has been in office as president since 1999. His current term ends next year, and he hasn’t said if he will seek another.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500