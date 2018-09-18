202
Home » Africa News » 100 die in Nigeria…

100 die in Nigeria flooding as toll expected to rise

By The Associated Press September 18, 2018 9:06 am 09/18/2018 09:06am
Share
In this photo taken Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, a pickup truck is partially submerged on a flooded street after a heavy downpour in Koton Karfe, Nigeria. Nigerian authorities say 100 people have died in flooding after heavy rains in recent days. (AP Photo)

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian authorities say 100 people have died in flooding after heavy rains in recent days.

A National Emergency Management Agency spokesman tells The Associated Press that the deaths have occurred in 10 states and that the toll could rise.

The Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency say rising water levels will be higher than those recorded in 2012, when flooding killed 363 people and displaced over 2.1 million.

The agencies have warned that 12 of Nigeria’s 36 states will be seriously affected by severe flooding.

Some of the worst affected areas are along the Niger River. Its water level is expected to rise substantially if water is released from the Lagbo dam in Cameroon as Nigerian authorities anticipate.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500