Zimbabwean opposition readies legal challenge to election

By The Associated Press August 6, 2018 10:54 am 08/06/2018 10:54am
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s main opposition party says it will make a statement on Tuesday about its plans to challenge the country’s election results in the courts, though it alleges the judicial system is biased against it.

Nkululeko Sibanda, an official in the Movement for Democratic Change party, also said Monday that security forces are acting with a “sense of impunity” in alleged raids on the homes of opposition supporters.

Sibanda says some MDC members are in hiding and others are “unaccounted for,” though he could not confirm whether they were in custody or had temporarily left their homes to hide.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission says President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling ZANU-PF party won the July 30 election. The opposition says the results are fraudulent.

