UN peacekeeper killed in attack in Central African Republic

By The Associated Press August 24, 2018 9:50 pm 08/24/2018 09:50pm
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The spokesman for the U.N. secretary-general says a peacekeeper from Burundi has been killed in an attack in the Central African Republic.

Stephane Dujarric says Thursday’s attack apparently was carried out by “anti-Balaka elements” — a reference to a mostly Christian force that has several times attacked U.N. peacekeepers who are trying to quell interreligious and intercommunal fighting in the country.

Dujarric said Friday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres offers his condolences to the family of the fallen peacekeeper, as well as to Burundi’s government.

He also said that intentional attacks on U.N. peacekeepers “may constitute a war crime” and urged Central African Republic authorities to investigate “and swiftly bring those responsible to justice.”

