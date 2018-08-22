202
Home » Africa News » South Africans outraged over…

South Africans outraged over video with racist rant

By The Associated Press August 22, 2018 11:21 am 08/22/2018 11:21am
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africans are expressing outrage over a video showing a local man filming himself on a beach during a racist rant.

Local media identify the man as Adam Catzavelos, who says it is “heaven on earth” with no black people around. He uses a deeply offensive racist slur.

It is not clear where the video was first posted.

Local media say Catzavelos has been fired from his family’s business. Eyewitness News cites a family statement as calling his remarks “abhorrent.”

At least three food industry groups that did business with the company say they have ended the relationship.

South Africa continues to face racist incidents nearly a quarter-century after the end of white minority rule.

The opposition Economic Freedom Fighters party has reportedly opened a criminal case against Catzavelos.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500