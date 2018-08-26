Kenyan president to meet with Trump on security, trade

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s president will meet with President Donald Trump on Monday as East Africa’s commercial hub emerges from months of electoral turmoil. President Uhuru Kenyatta is the second African leader to meet…

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s president will meet with President Donald Trump on Monday as East Africa’s commercial hub emerges from months of electoral turmoil.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is the second African leader to meet with Trump at the White House. Nigeria’s president visited earlier this year.

Kenyatta’s office says he and Trump will focus on trade and regional security. Kenya is the third highest recipient of U.S. security aid in sub-Saharan Africa, according to the Security Assistance Monitor.

Both Kenya and the U.S. have troops in Somalia, and the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group has crossed the border to carry out dozens of attacks inside Kenya, calling it retribution for sending troops. Nearly 100 Kenyan police officers have been killed since May 2017 in bombings and ambushes.

The Kenyan president during his Washington visit also is meeting with U.S. business leaders to promote investment.

The meeting with Trump will help Kenyatta’s image after a crisis in which the Supreme Court overturned the August presidential election, citing irregularities, and the opposition boycotted the fresh vote, said political commentator John Githongo.

Kenyatta then hosts British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday.

Kenya’s foreign minister has said this is May’s first visit to Africa since taking office in July 2016.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma has said May’s choice of Kenya shows the country’s importance among the community of nations.

Kenyatta and May are expected to discuss strengthening existing security agreements, Kenyan officials have said.

___

Follow Africa news at https://twitter.com/AP_Africa

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.